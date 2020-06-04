Ahmaud Arbery was hit with a truck before he died, and his killer allegedly used a racial slur, the investigator testifies.

Bryan told police that McMichael said "fucking" after three shots from McMichael's shotgun left Arbery dead in February on the streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood, Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Richard Dial said.

Body camera images also showed a sticker of the Confederate flag on McMichael's truck toolbox, Dial said.

The allegations came when Dial described the events leading to Arbery's death and told the court that before Arbery was killed, the three men accused of his murder participated in an elaborate chase, hitting the 25-year-old runner. with a truck while I repeatedly tried to avoid them.

New details of the last moments of Arbery's life emerged amid a week of protests across the country over another murder, that of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, and protesters also called for justice in the case of Arbery.

Investigators found a hit of a palm print on the back door from Bryan's truck, cotton fibers near the truck bed that "we attribute to contact with Mr. Arbery" and a dent underneath the fibers, he said.

Although Bryan's attorney has contested the allegations that his client was involved in the murder, Dial said Bryan first got involved yelling at the McMichaels: "Got it?" when he saw them chasing the 25-year-old jogger. The McMichaels and Bryan have not filed a statement, but attorneys for the three men have proclaimed their innocence.

After yelling at the McMichaels about Arbery, Bryan joined the chase, and at this point, none of the three had called 911, Dial said.

The McMichaels had already tried to avoid Arbery once when Bryan joined the chase, the GBI agent said. Bryan attempted to block Arbery while Travis McMichael drove around the block with his father in the truck bed.

Bryan "made several statements about trying to block him and using his vehicle to try to stop him," Dial said. "His statement was that Mr. Arbery kept jumping off the road and moving around the bumper and actually running into the ditch in an attempt to avoid his truck."

At one point, Arbery was leaving the Satilla Shores neighborhood where the defendants live, but the McMichaels forced him to return to the neighborhood and pass Bryan, the agent said. It was then that he hit Arbery, Dial said, and Arbery kept running with the McMichaels in their search.

Bryan turned around, and that's where the widely released video of the Arbery murder begins, he said.

McMichaels appears on video

The McMichaels' attorneys started the process by requesting that their clients be physically present in the courtroom, which Glynn County Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell denied.

The McMichaels, charged with murder and aggravated assault, appeared wearing facial masks from the Glynn County Detention Center a few miles from court.

Bryan he waived his right to appear. He was arrested last month on charges including serious murder.

Also in the courtroom will be Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper, family attorney S. Lee Merritt said. You are not expected to make a statement. Cooper has said her son went for a run when he was killed.

Governor Brian Kemp has promised a substantial police presence and issued a warning to "bad actors" seeking to disrupt the process and so far peaceful protests in the county

Witnesses and expected evidence

Although they are only preliminary hearings, the defense and prosecution are expected to take a look at their strategies. Harrell will decide after the hearing whether the cases will be sent to a higher court for trial.

Cobb County District Attorney Jesse Evans opened on the Atlanta subway, saying that the evidence would show that the McMichaels "hunted, hunted, and eventually executed" Arbery.

The GBI took over the investigation after Glynn County Police and two prosecutors declined to press charges. Atlantic District Circuit Judge District Attorney Tom Durden became the third attorney to recuse himself after the GBI assistance he quickly requested brought charges.

Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, can call up to five witnesses on Thursday, according to court documents. He is also expected to raise the issue of bail, although a bond hearing has not been set.

The prosecution has set aside the entire day for the hearing, Holmes's team said.

Men's lawyers proclaim innocence

Bryan's attorney has repeatedly insisted that his client was simply an observer and wondered why the state police accused the man he calls a "star witness" of the prosecution.

"Travis was vilified before his voice could be heard," the lawyers said in a statement. "The truth in this case will exonerate Travis."

Gregory McMichael, Travis' father, who called 911 about Arbery and was seen in the video of Bryan in the back of a truck when his son shot Arbery three times, is also the victim of a quick trial, his lawyer said. .

"Very often the public accepts a narrative driven by an incomplete set of facts, one that vilifies a good person," defense attorney Laura Hogue said in a statement.

Added Counselor Frank Hogue, "The full story, to be revealed in time, will tell the truth about this case."

State prepares for protests

Space is limited due coronavirus concerns , and an overflow room was created to handle those who want to see the procedures.

Demonstrations are expected. The NAACP has organized a protest at 5:45 p.m. out of court.

Kemp warned the "bad actors" not to spoil what has been "very peaceful gatherings in that community for more than a month."

"Let me be clear once again: We will not tolerate harmful or dangerous behavior, including criminal conduct, and we will prioritize the safety of our citizens," he said at a press conference.

The Georgia State Patrol, officers from the state Department of Natural Resources, National Guard troops and officers from the State Emergency Management Agency will be available to assist local authorities, the governor said.

The shooting

Gregory and Travis McMichael they were arrested on May 7 in the shooting death in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The father and son chased Arbery after suspecting him in a series of robberies in the area, the elderly McMichael told police, according to an incident report.

The McMichaels armed themselves and, with Bryan's help, tried to avoid Arbery while running through his neighborhood But in his first two attempts, the 25-year-old backed up and ran in the other direction, Gregory McMichael told police, according to the report.

Bryan's video continues before the third attempt, and Arbery is seen trying to avoid the McMichaels van, which stops on the highway, before abruptly turning to Travis McMichael in front of the van.

A shot is fired as they fight for the gun. They both disappear from the left side of the screen. Gregory McMichael pulls out a pistol but does not shoot.

A second thud is heard when Arbery and young McMichael are off-screen. When the men come back into view, the two continue to fight for the shotgun. Arbery appears to throw a blow to the head of Travis McMichael when a third shot is heard.

Arbery recoils when blood appears on his shirt under his left rib cage. He stumbles and falls in the middle of the street when Travis McMichael walks away.