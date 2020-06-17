Ahmaud Arbery's mother says Trump was & # 39; very compassionate & # 39; during the White House meeting

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother Ahmaud Arbery, said President Trump was "very compassionate" when he met with several families behind closed doors on Tuesday, before signing an executive order aimed at reforming the country's police tactics.

Fox News presenter and presenter Bret Baier played Cooper-Jones in a "Special Report" describing the experience of meeting with the commander-in-chief.

"I was very, very excited throughout the conference," she said. "[Trump] was very compassionate. He showed great concern for all families. Not just for one family, but for all families."

Cooper-Jones added: "I can say that President Trump was very responsive. He listened and addressed each family accordingly."

Trump later tweeted Tuesday night that Cooper-Jones is "A GREAT woman. Her son is watching from heaven and he is very proud of his wonderful and loving mother!"

Arbery was a black man who was shot dead on February 23 while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia. Trump also met with families of other victims of racial violence.

Fox News Congressional journalist Chad Pergram was on Capitol Hill and tweeted about Cooper-Jones's meeting with Trump and a separate meeting he had with Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, citing a group report.

"Ahmaud Arbery's mother, after a message with GOP SC Sen Scott: & # 39; It was very, very emotional. We have mothers, we have sisters, we have grandmothers who were in the room and we are in a lot of pain and we need some change & # 39 ;. "he tweeted.

He wrote that she also said, "I think the president was very responsive, he was very compassionate, he assured all families that we will, that we would and should expect change."

After meeting with families, Trump signed an executive order on law enforcement reform, saying that "bottlenecks will be prohibited, except if the life of an officer is at risk," as the nation falters in death. George Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. and the ensuing discontent, which has sparked calls for police changes across the country, as drastic as dismantling entire departments.

Cooper-Jones wished Trump's order had gone further, but viewed the reforms as a promising start, CBS News reported.

"When Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, was asked about the executive order that @realdonaldtrump signed today, said he didn't think it was enough & # 39; but I do think it's a start & # 39; "CBS News producer Fin Gomez tweeted.

The executive order also addressed best practices for the use of force, instituted the exchange of information to track down officers who have repeatedly filed complaints against them, and included federal incentives for police departments to deploy non-police personnel for matters related to mental health, homelessness and addiction.

