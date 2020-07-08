AIDS 2020: researchers describe a possible case of HIV remission and a new method to prevent infection

Scientists speaking at the conference said a Brazilian man could be the first person to experience long-term remission of HIV after being treated alone with an antiviral drug regimen, not stem cell transplant. He had been diagnosed with HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS, eight years ago and now shows no signs of the virus, the scientists said. However, the finding involved only one patient and the research has not yet been published.
In the case discussed by researchers at the Federal University of Sao Paulo, the man, who was 34 at the start of the study, was among 30 participants in a clinical trial investigating treatment approaches in hopes of finding a cure. for HIV
The man, who enrolled in the trial in 2016, received 1 of 5 "highly intensified" antiretroviral treatments with the drugs dolutegravir and Maraviroc and 500 mg twice daily of nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, for 48 weeks.
In the trial, the researchers monitored and measured the viral DNA that could be detected in each participant. The researchers noted that the man discontinued his treatment in March 2019 and was tested for viral DNA every three weeks thereafter for up to 57 weeks. At 57 weeks, the researchers found that her total HIV DNA "was undetectable" and her HIV antibody test was still negative, according to the study.
"Although still an isolated case, this could represent the first long-term remission of HIV without myeloablation / stem cell transplantation," the researchers wrote in the abstract. "Testing continues, such as viral culture and sequential HIV antibody profile / detection."
The study has several limitations, including that it's just one person: More research is needed to determine if there would be similar findings in others undergoing the same treatment, and more research will be needed to see how long remission could continue. Also, although the man was diagnosed with HIV in 2012, it is unclear how long he was infected with the virus and when exactly the infection occurred.
Before the study, the man had been taking antivirals regularly for two years, said Dr. Ricardo Díaz of the University of Sao Paulo, who participated in the study.
In the latest data, "I had undetectable viral loads," Diaz said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.
Study says injection can prevent HIV more effectively than daily pill
Another study described Tuesday at AIDS 2020 focused on HIV prevention. A new study found a Injecting the investigational drug cabotegravir every eight weeks was more effective in preventing HIV than daily oral pills.
There were 690,000 AIDS deaths in 2019, but these deaths They have decreased 39% since 2010, according to the UN. This is due in part to increasing access to antiretroviral therapies, as well as medications that can prevent new infections.
Both the pill and the PrEP injection were effective. The HIV acquisition rate was low overall, with 52 cases among the participants. Thirteen people who received the injections acquired HIV, while 39 people who took the daily pill acquired HIV.
Most participants in the cabotegravir study group received injections as scheduled, and only 2.2% discontinued them.
Adherence to daily pills in the study. It was considered high, but "taking a pill daily can be challenging," according to a news release from the National Institutes of Health, which sponsored the study. "A form of long-acting PrEP may offer a less frequent and more discreet option that may be more desirable for some people."