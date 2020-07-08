AIDS 2020: researchers describe a possible case of HIV remission and a new method to prevent infection





Scientists speaking at the conference said a Brazilian man could be the first person to experience long-term remission of HIV after being treated alone with an antiviral drug regimen, not stem cell transplant. He had been diagnosed with HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS, eight years ago and now shows no signs of the virus, the scientists said. However, the finding involved only one patient and the research has not yet been published.

Since the AIDS epidemic began in the 1980s, only two people have been eliminated from the HIV virus in the long term with stem cell transplants. Studies have found that stem cell treatment for HIV is complicated, risky, and can leave people vulnerable to infection. And it may not work because the body may reject the transplant.

In the case discussed by researchers at the Federal University of Sao Paulo, the man, who was 34 at the start of the study, was among 30 participants in a clinical trial investigating treatment approaches in hopes of finding a cure. for HIV

The man, who enrolled in the trial in 2016, received 1 of 5 "highly intensified" antiretroviral treatments with the drugs dolutegravir and Maraviroc and 500 mg twice daily of nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, for 48 weeks.