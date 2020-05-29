AIDS activist, playwright Larry Kramer dies at 84





May 28, 2020: American AIDS activist and writer Larry Kramer died Wednesday in Manhattan at age 84.

The cause of death was pneumonia, according to her husband, David Webster, The New York Times reported.

Kramer struggled with the disease for much of his adult life, including infection with the HIV virus that causes AIDS. He also had liver disease and required a liver transplant.

Kramer helped found the Gay Men's Health Crisis, the first HIV services organization in 1981, and his aggressive demands for a strong response to the AIDS crisis helped change US health policy. USA In the 80s and 90s, according to The Times.

He was also a prolific writer, and is probably best known for a largely autobiographical work recounting the AIDS movement, "The Normal Heart," first produced in 1985.

Kramer had a grim and soulful approach to activism. A target in 1988 was Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Kramer called him an assassin and "an incompetent idiot," for what Kramer saw as the agency's neglect of AIDS issues.

But that relationship became less spiteful over time, and in the years to come, Fauci and Kramer became friends and colleagues in the fight against HIV / AIDS.

"Once you got over the rhetoric," Fauci told the Times, "you discovered that Larry Kramer made a lot of sense and had a heart of gold."

