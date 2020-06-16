Aimee Stephens: transgender woman whose lawsuit resulted in a landmark decision did not live to see the result





Stephens died last month at age 59 after suffering complications related to kidney disease.

She worked as funeral director for almost six years at R.G. AND GR. Harris Funeral Homes in Garden City, Michigan, and was fired in 2013 after bravely writing a letter to her coworkers about her decision to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

"I've known many of them for a while," Stephens wrote at the time.

"The first step I have to take is to live and work full time as a woman," said Stephens. "I will return to work as my true self," he said, adding: "In the proper business attire."

Not long after, she was fired. Thomas Rost, his boss at the time, believed that "going to work dressed as a woman would not be acceptable." In an interview last year, Stephens said, "The idea of ​​going to the Supreme Court was beyond my wildest dreams." Donna Stephens, Aimee's wife, on Monday remembered her as a "leader" and said honor honor is her legacy. "My wife Aimee was my soul mate. We were married for 20 years. For the last seven years of Aimee's life, she rose as a leader who fought discrimination against transgender people, beginning when she was fired for leaving as woman, despite her recent promotion at the time, "Donna said. "I am grateful for this victory to honor Aimee's legacy and to ensure that people are treated fairly, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity," she added. After the Supreme Court ruling on Monday, the ACLU praised the court's decision as "a great victory for LGBTQ equality." The organization also shared a statement by Stephens before his death about the possibility of the court ruling in his favor. "Shooting myself because I am transgender was discrimination, plain and simple, and I am glad that the court recognized that what happened to me is wrong and illegal," Stephens said. "I am grateful that the court said that my transgender brothers and I have a place in our laws, it made me feel safer and more included in society." Stephens also spoke to CNN about the pain of hiding herself, emotionally recalling a fall night in 2012 when she pointed a gun at her chest. "I just stood there with him pressed to my chest for almost an hour," she said tearfully in 2019. "But I couldn't pull the trigger. I realized I liked him too much."

