Air Force identifies pilot who died in F-15C Eagle crash near England

The pilot of the US Air Force. USA He died Monday after his F-15C Eagle plane crashed into the North Sea off the coast of England during a training exercise he had just arrived there in February, his unit says.

The 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, the largest base operated by the US Air Force. USA In England, he identified the deceased Airman on Tuesday as First Lt. Kenneth Allen, assistant chief weapons and tactics officer for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen and mourned with his family and fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," unit commander Col. Will Marshall said in a statement. "The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness."

PLACE FOUND AFTER F-15C EAGLE JET CRASHES

Allen first joined the 48th Fighter Wing in February and is now survived by his wife and parents, the unit added.

The cause of the fatal accident remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 48th Fighter Wing has played a key role in counterterrorism operations, air combat missions, and providing combat support in both Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, according to its Facebook page.

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.