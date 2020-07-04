Air Force Officer Says Harassment Is "Admission Price" In The Army

A woman, U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, is being dressed by women and veterans alike for not sympathizing with the sexual harassment suffered by Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén before she was killed.

"You guys are joking, right? Sexual harassment is the price of admission for women in the good boys club," Lt. Col. Betsy Schoeller, who serves in the Wisconsin Air Guard, posted on Facebook.

Schoeller's comment, which has been removed, was in response to a story about Guillén shared by another user, the Daily Mail reported.

Guillén disappeared in late April and his remains were found two weeks ago in a Texas field. A soldier suspected of beating her to death committed suicide.

Before her disappearance, Guillén had told family and friends that she was being sexually harassed by a superior.

The women and veterans immediately rejected Schoeller, who is a tenured professor at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. A petition on Change.org called the school to fire her.

Many criticized Schoeller for blaming the victims instead of the harassers, the media outlet reported.

"This is how all‘ girls can't wear revealing clothes because men can't control their impulses "on a completely different level," wrote one woman. "Gahhhh, a lot of bad words fly around my head."

A veteran agreed.

"I spent literally half my career handling sexual assault / harassment charges for sailors," wrote the user.

“Leaders like her not only encourage bullying, they also protect predators. This is not a mindset you left with your uniform. She brought it with her.