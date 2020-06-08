Air Force Sergeant ID as suspect in California deputy ambush murder

A suspect facing first-degree murder charges in Saturday's shooting death of a California sheriff's deputy is an active duty sergeant in the United States Air Force, authorities said Sunday.

Steven Carrillo, 32, who was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California, was shot during his capture in Santa Cruz County and was being treated at a hospital for injuries that do not cause injury. life-threatening, authorities said.

Carrillo is charged with fatally shooting the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sergeant. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, in what authorities have described as an ambush attack in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated city of approximately 6,000 residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of the San Francisco area. Two other law enforcement officers were wounded in the incident, including a California Highway Patrol officer shot and wounded.

The suspect was arrested after allegedly attempting a car theft while trying to flee the scene of the ambush, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported.

No reason in the case was immediately apparent.

"There are a lot of things we don't know right now," Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart told the newspaper. "I ask that the community be patient as we move forward in this investigation and the grieving process."

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating a possible link between the Santa Cruz shooting and the May 29 shooting death of a Federal Protection Service (FPS) officer in Oakland, California, according to The Associated Press. A second officer was seriously injured in that incident.

In both cases, armed men used a van, authorities said.

Authorities released photos of the truck seen near the Oakland shooting, but it was unclear if it was the same truck linked to the shooting in Santa Cruz County.

The killed Oakland officer was identified as Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, of Pinole, who was providing security at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building, a United States courthouse in downtown Oakland.

Underwood was the brother of Angela Underwood Jacobs, who was a Republican candidate in a primary for the United States House in Southern California to fill the seat in Congress left by Democrat Katie Hill. But Jacobs gave up the race before elementary school.

No suspect has been identified in the Oakland case, but surveillance cameras captured images of a white Ford pickup truck believed to have been used by the suspect or suspects.

Gutzwiller, a 14-year veteran of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, was hit by gunfire after he and other law enforcement officers chased a van after receiving a call that the van contained weapons and devices to make bombs, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said.

Gutzwiller and another agent chased the van to the entrance of a house in Ben Lomond, where officers were ambushed by gunshots and explosives when they got out of their vehicle. Gutzwiller was shot and then died in a hospital, while the other officer was shot or shrapnel wounded. A third officer, from the California Highway Patrol, was shot in the hand, Hart said.

Meanwhile, authorities said the suspect Carrillo was married to Monika Leigh Scott Carrillo, a member of the Air Force, who was found dead in a hotel in May 2018 while stationed in South Carolina. Death was declared suicide, according to the Air Force.

Travis Air Force Base spokesman, Lt. Mike Longoria, said he did not know if Carrillo had any special training in weapons or bombs, the Sentinel reported. The spokesperson said data was still being sought on past disciplinary actions involving Carrillo, but added that such information "would not generally be disclosed" to the public, the newspaper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.