Air France to cut more than 7,500 jobs

Air France will cut 6,560 jobs by the end of 2022. Its subsidiary HOP !, a French regional operator, will cut 1,020 jobs in the next three years, nearly halving its workforce.
At the height of the Covid-19 crisis, the company lost € 15 million ($ 16.9 million) per day, Air France said in a statement Friday.
"Recovery appears to be very slow due to uncertainties regarding the health situation, lifting of travel restrictions and changing commercial demand," the company said.
Air France does not expect to recover from its pre-pandemic activity until 2024.
France pledged nearly $ 17 billion in June to support Airbus, Air France and its broader aviation industry, saying that Europe cannot lag behind China and the United States in the global aerospace race as a result of the pandemic.
The € 15 billion ($ 16.9 billion) package included € 7 billion ($ 7.9 billion) in support of Air France.
Airbus said last week that it will cut some 15,000 jobs, or more than 10% of its workforce, in the next 12 months. The European aircraft manufacturer is based in France, but has production facilities in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.
– Anneken Tappe contributed to this article.