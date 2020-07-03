Air France to cut more than 7,500 jobs







The airline expects more than 3,500 "natural outings" through wear and tear that will help offset job cuts.

Air France will cut 6,560 jobs by the end of 2022. Its subsidiary HOP !, a French regional operator, will cut 1,020 jobs in the next three years, nearly halving its workforce.

The global airline industry will lose a record $ 84 billion this year, according to the International Air Transport Association, which does not expect a return to profitability in 2021, even if there is a sharp pickup in global economic activity.

At the height of the Covid-19 crisis, the company lost € 15 million ($ 16.9 million) per day, Air France said in a statement Friday.