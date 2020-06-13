Airbnb host bragging about coronavirus immunity has temporarily closed rent

Airbnb host Martin Eaton thought he had a golden ticket, but the short-term rental market downgraded it to bronze.

After the Brooklyn resident discovered he tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, he bragged about it on his Airbnb listing for a "Williamsburg Penthouse Room." Eaton described himself as an "IMMUNE GUEST" in the list title.

But Airbnb hit him on the wrists. "(My) account was suspended," the 48-year-old writer told The Post by text message. "I spoke to their basic customer service and they said they were blocking the taking of reservations … I couldn't say I had antibodies in my title or description."

In its content policy for hosts, Airbnb makes its pandemic-related restrictions quite clear: "Airbnb hosts cannot reference COVID-19, coronavirus, or quarantine in list titles." Other prohibited push-ups include "promises that hosts or listings are not affected or exposed to COVID-19." Airbnb did not respond to a request for comment on the removal of the Eaton list.

The gallery of 41 photos of Eaton's now-suspended room for rent included an elegant living room, a sunset viewed from its rooftop, and an image of a positive antibody test, according to The Guardian, who first saw the boast from Airbnb.

"If I had to travel to New York, I'd rather stay with someone who had the antibodies than someone who didn't," Eaton told the Guardian before the list was withdrawn. "It has proven to be quite successful."

Although a positive antibody test may indicate some resistance to the coronavirus, medical experts say the person could still pass the virus on to others or perhaps even capture COVID-19 again.

"The presence of antibodies does not mean immunity, or at least we do not know what immunity means," says Navya Mysore, family doctor at One Medical. "I can understand how this test feels tempting, like, 'I can go back to what I was doing before.'

Mysore adds that recommendations for social distancing, wearing masks, and handwashing still apply, along with strictly limiting in-person interactions with anyone outside of your home. "You still need to practice the same kinds of precautions that you would take otherwise," she says.

Singles flaunt their antibody statues on their dating app profiles, and use it as a kind of security guarantee to convince online parties to meet in person.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.