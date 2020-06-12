Airbnb hosts have a hard time knowing how far to go to keep properties safe during a pandemic





"Before Covid, we were cleaning and polishing, and calling it good. It never occurred to us that we had to kill the pathogens," said Lyerly, who with her husband Keith manages two dozen short-term rental properties listed on Airbnb and other vacations. rental sites. "Now, we can spend 45 minutes cleaning the light and light switches, the remote controls, anything anyone would have touched in any way. Everything has to be cleaned."

For months, Airbnb hosts struggled with the financial consequences of an avalanche of cancellations due to the pandemic. Now hosts are facing a different kind of fight as demand returns: how much they are willing, and can afford, to do to ensure that their properties are safe for clients to resume their journeys as the pandemic continues.

The topic has been debated and discussed on private Facebook groups for hosts, watched by CNN Business, and some are considering whether to ask guests to bring their own sheets and towels. Some hosts told CNN Business that they plan to leave longer gaps between stays to reduce the potential for contamination, an approach Airbnb recommends; Others refused to do so due to loss of income from those unreserved days.

Ray Cox, who owns and manages several Airbnb properties in Indiana and Florida, is still making changes the same day, now that he's starting to see interest again after a three-month dry period. He estimates he had $ 150,000 in canceled reservations.