Airbnb hosts have a hard time knowing how far to go to keep properties safe during a pandemic

"Before Covid, we were cleaning and polishing, and calling it good. It never occurred to us that we had to kill the pathogens," said Lyerly, who with her husband Keith manages two dozen short-term rental properties listed on Airbnb and other vacations. rental sites. "Now, we can spend 45 minutes cleaning the light and light switches, the remote controls, anything anyone would have touched in any way. Everything has to be cleaned."
For months, Airbnb hosts struggled with the financial consequences of an avalanche of cancellations due to the pandemic. Now hosts are facing a different kind of fight as demand returns: how much they are willing, and can afford, to do to ensure that their properties are safe for clients to resume their journeys as the pandemic continues.
The topic has been debated and discussed on private Facebook groups for hosts, watched by CNN Business, and some are considering whether to ask guests to bring their own sheets and towels. Some hosts told CNN Business that they plan to leave longer gaps between stays to reduce the potential for contamination, an approach Airbnb recommends; Others refused to do so due to loss of income from those unreserved days.
Ray Cox, who owns and manages several Airbnb properties in Indiana and Florida, is still making changes the same day, now that he's starting to see interest again after a three-month dry period. He estimates he had $ 150,000 in canceled reservations.
When asked if he would opt for an Airbnb feature to block 72 hours between guests, he said: "I wouldn't even consider it … Our feeling was, if it's clean, it's clean. If we're cleaning every surface and using a proper cleaner, if it's clean, it should be clean. "
"While travel risk can never be completely eliminated in any type of accommodation, we designed our expertly-backed cleaning protocol to help provide more peace of mind for guests and hosts," an Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN. Business.
Airbnb also said that the houses provide the benefit of private spaces without the risks of common spaces such as lobbies or dining rooms that travelers can find in a hotel, and that the hosts have an incentive to keep the houses clean to receive good reviews. However, some analysts argue that Airbnb does not have the same consistent standards that a hotel would have and that individual properties can be difficult to assess.
"Hotels have universal cleaning ingredients, training, and even consistent rooms that allow for highly structured and consistent processes," said Sucharita Kodali, an analyst at research firm Forrester. "Airbnb can't uphold standards and doesn't have a great way to audit procedures at individual locations. The hope is that ratings and reviews are the audit process, but who wants to be the guinea pig for that?"
In the absence of a set of cleaning practices clearly applied to everyone, the hosts are doing what they think is best.
Cox cleaning crews now do a deep clean after each stay, cleaning the blinds and door top edges. They have added a second or third person to help clean each rental and cleaning times have increased from two hours to five. They are also exchanging pillows, duvets, and other bedding after each guest.
Other Airbnb hosts or their cleaners wait 24 hours to enter the property after guests leave, though they know this means loss of income. And even then, they are still doing a deep clean.
"110% will harm our business," said Neerav Patel, an Airbnb host in Pennsylvania who waits a day before entering the property or sending a cleaning crew. "But it's just being a responsible citizen. It's the best thing you can do for our community."