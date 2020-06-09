Airbnb is making a great comeback

Airbnb revealed that it had more reservations in the US. USA Between May 17 and June 3, which covered Memorial Day on May 25, the same period the year before. That indicates that Americans are ready to travel, albeit primarily within the United States.
CEO Brian Chesky said he realized that travelers prefer to stay in manageable domestic destinations within 200 miles of their home. The discomfort of international travel restrictions is making it difficult for people to explore outside their home countries.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Chesky said that clients are booking for a week or more due to the change to remote work.
"Working from home is becoming work from any home," he told Bloomberg.
It has also seen an increase in national reserves in Portugal, Germany and South Korea.
The increase in bookings comes from a low baseline after the global travel industry stopped in late winter when Covid-19 spread. Chesky said he expects this year's revenue to be half of what it was last year.
However, the company The long-awaited initial public offering could still come this year due to increased business.
"We do not rule out going public this year and we do not commit to doing so," Chesky said.
Airbnb, like other travel companies, has had a terrible few months. The San Francisco-based company cut a quarter of its workforce in May and refocused its efforts on rentals and experiences. Some hosts are even selling their properties due to the sharp decline in reservations.
Chesky also said that travelers are choosing to continue driving in the safe space of your own car instead of flying. But the airline industry shows otherwise: American airlines (AAL) He said last week that he was beefing up his July calendar after better-than-expected demand growth, particularly to Florida and mountain destinations in the west. Its shares rose 50% last week. United (UAL) it is also restoring some important international routes as well.