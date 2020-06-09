Airbnb is making a great comeback







Airbnb revealed that it had more reservations in the US. USA Between May 17 and June 3, which covered Memorial Day on May 25, the same period the year before. That indicates that Americans are ready to travel, albeit primarily within the United States.

CEO Brian Chesky said he realized that travelers prefer to stay in manageable domestic destinations within 200 miles of their home. The discomfort of international travel restrictions is making it difficult for people to explore outside their home countries.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Chesky said that clients are booking for a week or more due to the change to remote work.

"Working from home is becoming work from any home," he told Bloomberg.