Airborne transmission, question about timing of vaccination

Here are the coronavirus stories that Medscape editors around the world think you need to know today:

COVID-19 is likely in the air

There is increasing evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 is transmitted by aerosol transmission, reports a researcher at the University of California, San Diego in Science. The findings underscore the importance of wearing masks.

At the same time, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have not released firm statements addressing how people can trap COVID-19 by inhaling it, said Kimberly Prather, PhD. "It is really surprising to me, honestly, that this was not taken into account."

Scientific doubt moderates vaccine optimism

There is little margin for error or security surprises in the schedule offered by the US government and industry. USA For a COVID-19 vaccine in December or next January, according to experts. The optimistic prediction works if "all the cards fall in the right place," said Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, but added that a more realistic time frame is 12 to 18 months. Experts consulted by Medscape Medical News agree.

The government recently awarded $ 1.2 billion in funds to AstraZeneca to accelerate vaccine development. That action, coupled with the positive results of a phase 1 vaccine trial, has raised hopes among some of an accelerated timeline. But some experts say that even with such financing, there is no guarantee that the usual time needed to ensure safety and effectiveness can be shortened.

Persistent effects on the right ventricle

It may be worthwhile to obtain images of the right ventricle of patients presenting with COVID-19, two reports in JACC suggest: Cardiovascular Imaging. The researchers in one study found that almost 1 in 3 people with COVID-19 images with head echocardiography had right ventricular dilatation. Importantly, imaging characteristics differed from those typically seen with pulmonary embolism.

The second research team evaluated the findings of MRI after discharge among people who recovered from COVID-19 but later experienced cardiac symptoms. "The presence of myocardial tissue abnormalities in healthy subjects suggests cardiac involvement as a lasting consequence of SARS-CoV-2 infection," the authors write.

Complete "Fibrinolysis Shutdown"

Add "fibrinolysis closure" to hypercoagulability as a possible blood-related complication of COVID-19, doctors in Colorado report in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. Venous thromboembolism, stroke, and renal failure are possible outcomes associated with closure.

They suggest that there may be a way to identify high-risk patients. The complete lack of lysis of the clot at 30 minutes, for example, could signal people that they will potentially require more aggressive anticoagulation.

Malpractice insurance risks

Despite some federal and state measures to limit the liability of many doctors and nurses who work on the front line of COVID-19, many may face an increased risk of neglect, Medscape reports. Doctors may be practicing outside of their specialty and across state lines during the pandemic, for example, which can present problems.

Nurses can be particularly vulnerable. "The biggest problem with nurses is that many don't have professional liability insurance because their employers have told them they don't need it, which is a mistake," said Edie Brous, RN, MPH, a lawyer who advocates for nurses in negligence cases.

Furthermore, requests for immunity from national liability during the pandemic may not be a perfect solution.

COVID-19 immunity passport?

A positive antibody test, in many cases, makes it about 50/50 that a person actually has antibodies against the coronavirus, explains F. Perry Wilson, MD, MSCE, of Yale School of Medicine, in a video report. at Medscape.

"It is the difference between the false positive rate of a test and the positive predictive value of a test," said Wilson. "These are different things." Take viewers through an example of a location with a population of 100,000 to highlight the importance of this distinction.

Updated ischemic stroke guidelines

An international panel of stroke experts from 18 countries issued recommendations for evaluating and managing patients with acute ischemic stroke with suspected or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In Memory

As front-line healthcare workers care for patients with COVID-19, they commit to difficult and exhausting work and are also at risk of infection. More than 1000 worldwide have died.

Medscape has released a commemorative list to commemorate them. We will continue to update this list as necessary. Please help us ensure this list is complete by submitting names with an age, profession or specialty and location using this form.

