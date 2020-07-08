Airline reservations begin to drop again as coronavirus cases rise

United airlines ( UAL ) He presented sobering facts to employees on Monday that stocks are falling as Covid's cases skyrocket. It also hurts the demand for travel: regulations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that require travelers from the critical points of the pandemic in the United States to be quarantined for 14 days. The Wall Street Journal first reported the data in the employee presentation.

Short-term bookings at United's Newark hub were only 16% of 2019 bookings as of July 1. That's roughly half the level of demand just two weeks earlier, when United's reserves were at 35% of last year's levels. Out-of-center Newark reserves also fell in recent days amid increasing Covid-19 cases, albeit by just a few percentage points, according to a graph in the presentation.

United released the presentation in a presentation later Tuesday, confirming the Journal report.

Delta airlines ( DAL ) He confirmed to CNN that his reserve trends in the New York area are similar to United's, although he did not release statistics.

Other airlines are not commenting on their reservations. But reserves are likely to fall as Covid-19 cases rise, said Philip Baggaley, chief airline credit analyst at Standard & Poor's.

"It certainly could be an uneven recovery," he said. "The initial increase in reserves, there was probably a pent-up demand there. There is no question that the increase in (Covid-19) cases and quarantines throws a monkey wrench."

He said traveling to the New York area, as well as Florida, Texas and Arizona, will be particularly affected.

"There is so much uncertainty about the virus, and that fuels people's fears and perceptions of travel safety," he said. "A second wave was always a downside risk to the economy in general and to airlines in particular."

United was one of five airlines, along with Delta, South west ( LUV ) , Alaska ( ALK ) and JetBlue ( JBLU ) , to apply for a new round of loans available under the CARES Act, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday. American airlines ( AAL ) , the country's largest airline and some smaller companies applied for the loans last week.

The airlines have already received $ 25 billion in aid from the first part of the law. This new round of loans could end up totaling another $ 25 billion. The airlines have until September 30 to decide to close the new loans. Delta, Southwest and United said Tuesday they have yet to make a firm decision on whether they will need additional federal aid. Baggaley predicted that some airlines will not take additional loans.

"No one has certainly ruled it out," he said.

Recent signs of demand for return

The news comes just after the TSA examined 3.4 million people over the five days from Thursday to Monday around the holiday weekend. That was just 29% of the number examined during the same days last year, but it's a huge increase from a couple of months ago. The TSA examined just 3.3 million people at airports in all of April, less than 5% of its April 2019 evaluations.

United and other airlines have been adding flights for the rest of the summer to try to meet the increased demand for summer travel. American announced that starting last Wednesday it would start selling the central seats it had kept open to help maintain social distancing among passengers.

But with the increase in Covid-19 cases and signs of a drop in reservations, the airlines that added flights may have moved ahead. Soon they could be flying mostly empty planes and accumulating losses once again.

Airlines for America reports that 39% of the planes in the fleets of US airlines remain grounded and operate only 46% of their normal flights. Earlier this spring, more than half of the planes were grounded and hours had been reduced by 70% to 80%.

Airlines have not given up on cost reduction efforts. They are offering early retirement packages and voluntary purchases while trying to downsize. All airlines believe that it will take years for travel to recover to 2019 levels and that, as a result, they will need to become much smaller.

United will send notices of possible layoffs to employees in mid-July, according to its presentation to employees. The notices are "WARNING" notices required by federal law to notify workers at least 60 days before the massive job cuts.

"Just because you get a WARNING notice doesn't mean your job is being cut," United told his workforce. "However, it is a sign that your work could be affected by involuntary permission."

Airlines cannot have involuntary job cuts until October 1 under the terms of the federal aid they received. United said employees who will lose their jobs at that time will be notified in early August.

Scott Kirby, the new CEO of United, told company shareholders in June that he hoped to be able to use voluntary shopping and retirement, along with new labor deals with airline unions, to cut labor costs enough to avoid involuntary layoffs. But so far no labor agreements have been reached.

– CNN's Gregory Wallace contributed to this report.