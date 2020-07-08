Airline reservations begin to drop again as coronavirus cases rise

Short-term bookings at United's Newark hub were only 16% of 2019 bookings as of July 1. That's roughly half the level of demand just two weeks earlier, when United's reserves were at 35% of last year's levels. Out-of-center Newark reserves also fell in recent days amid increasing Covid-19 cases, albeit by just a few percentage points, according to a graph in the presentation.
United released the presentation in a presentation later Tuesday, confirming the Journal report.
Other airlines are not commenting on their reservations. But reserves are likely to fall as Covid-19 cases rise, said Philip Baggaley, chief airline credit analyst at Standard & Poor's.
"It certainly could be an uneven recovery," he said. "The initial increase in reserves, there was probably a pent-up demand there. There is no question that the increase in (Covid-19) cases and quarantines throws a monkey wrench."
He said traveling to the New York area, as well as Florida, Texas and Arizona, will be particularly affected.
The airlines have already received $ 25 billion in aid from the first part of the law. This new round of loans could end up totaling another $ 25 billion. The airlines have until September 30 to decide to close the new loans. Delta, Southwest and United said Tuesday they have yet to make a firm decision on whether they will need additional federal aid. Baggaley predicted that some airlines will not take additional loans.
"No one has certainly ruled it out," he said.
Recent signs of demand for return
But with the increase in Covid-19 cases and signs of a drop in reservations, the airlines that added flights may have moved ahead. Soon they could be flying mostly empty planes and accumulating losses once again.
Airlines for America reports that 39% of the planes in the fleets of US airlines remain grounded and operate only 46% of their normal flights. Earlier this spring, more than half of the planes were grounded and hours had been reduced by 70% to 80%.
United will send notices of possible layoffs to employees in mid-July, according to its presentation to employees. The notices are "WARNING" notices required by federal law to notify workers at least 60 days before the massive job cuts.
"Just because you get a WARNING notice doesn't mean your job is being cut," United told his workforce. "However, it is a sign that your work could be affected by involuntary permission."
Airlines cannot have involuntary job cuts until October 1 under the terms of the federal aid they received. United said employees who will lose their jobs at that time will be notified in early August.
– CNN's Gregory Wallace contributed to this report.