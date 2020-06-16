Airlines ban alcohol on planes in response to Covid-19

(CNN) – Alcohol sales may have skyrocketed during closing, but our return to air travel will be a more sobering experience.

Airlines that include Easyjet and KLM in Europe, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines in the United States, and Virgin Australia in Asia, suspend all or part of their alcoholic beverage service in response to Covid-19.

It's part of a widespread overhaul of the industry's food and beverage service to minimize crew-passenger interaction and ensure safer travel for everyone.

With the face masks already mandatory on almost all flights around the world, and the new legislation introduced in January 2020 to curb anti-social behavior on flights, it is another in a line of barriers, literal and legal, to reach high in the sky .

Many airlines are limiting drink options to water only. Since face masks must be kept somewhere other than when passengers eat and drink, it is one way of ensuring that passengers are delayed in having their refreshments for longer than necessary.

Europe

British low-cost airline Easyjet resumed domestic routes in the UK and France on June 15, along with a handful of international routes.

While customers may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages on board, initially the only soft drinks on offer will be water, which must be requested from the crew. Food service will gradually resume in the coming months.

The crew will manage the use of the sanitary facilities, so it is best that passengers are not backing up the Guinness and the G & Ts.

Virgin Atlantic will deliver "Health Packs" to passengers, complete with face masks, wipes, and hand gel. It also temporarily removes alcohol on board.

KLM, the flag bearer of the Netherlands, has suspended sales of hot and alcoholic beverages, but can still ask the crew for more water and soft drinks. That adds to the prepackaged soft drinks that will be waiting for you in your seat when you board.

Hot meals will only be served on flights longer than nine hours.

UK flag carrier British Airways is suspending its alcoholic beverage service only in the short-range economy (its "Euro Traveler" class), where customers will be offered complimentary refreshments along with a bottle of water . Special meals, including children's meals, are temporarily unavailable.

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has also resumed limited flight hours. Your service has been changed so that all food is prepackaged and must be reserved before flying. However, alcohol is not off the menu; instead, they choose to phase out their hot drink service throughout July.

The Americas

Delta Airlines does not serve alcohol on domestic flights or within the Americas, but beer, wine, and spirits can be found on all other international flights.

On American Airlines, the airline is limiting food and beverage service in the main cabin based on flight duration and destination. However, access to alcohol is the exclusive property of international long-distance flights and first-class people.

In Asia, Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific will still have drinks available throughout the flight, but the pre-meal bar and spilled drinks are temporarily suspended.

Virgin Australia serves all guests complimentary water and snacks, but additional food and beverages are not currently available for purchase on board.