Airlines want EU-EE Covid-19 tests. To save transatlantic flights





United ( UAL ) , American ( AAL ) , Father of British Airways IAG ( ICAGIA ) and Lufthansa ( DLAKY ) , which carried nearly 650 million passengers between them in 2019, have written to governments on both sides of the Atlantic, urging them to find a way to reopen passenger services.

The letter, signed by the CEOs of the four companies, was sent on Tuesday to the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, to the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, to all EU member states and to the United Kingdom.

He cited the "unquestionable importance of transatlantic travel to the world economy" and said a coordinated trial program was "key to providing confidence to allow services to resume without quarantine requirements or other entry restrictions," according to a copy of the letter shared with CNN Business.

"Covid-19 testing is becoming increasingly common worldwide as a tool to avoid these other more intrusive measures," says the letter. "No one will benefit from a prolonged closure of this corridor so indispensable to global aviation."