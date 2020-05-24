AirPods 2 vs. Original AirPods: What Has Changed With Apple Headphones?

Apple now has several AirPods to choose from, including the second generation AirPods (or AirPods 2) and AirPods Pro, both released in 2019. If you have a pair of original Apple wireless headphones, you might be wondering if you should upgrade to AirPods 2. Here is a breakdown of the differences between the latest AirPods and The first generation models.

Do you want to step up your wireless headphones? Find out if it's worth splurging on Apple's AirPods Pro with noise cancellation or PowerBeats Pro.

New AirPods versus old AirPods New AirPods First generation AirPods Wireless charging Yes (with wireless case) Yes (compatible with new case) Chip H1 W1 Battery life (music playback) 5 hours 5 hours Battery life (talk time) 3 hours 2 hours Battery life (charging case) 24 hours 24 hours Siri Voice activated Touch activated

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET Second-generation AirPods look quite identical to the originals. But they do offer some incremental upgrades, including the option to purchase them with a wireless charging case for $ 199 (£ 199, AU $ 319). They also get an update to include Apple's H1 chip, which promises faster connection times, for starters. You can also invoke Siri using your voice instead of having to touch the AirPod, which allows you to adjust the volume or make a hands-free phone call. Like the original AirPods, they have sensors that know when the capsule is in your ear. The music sounds similar on both models, though Apple says the AirPods 2 have a custom audio architecture that offers better-quality sound thanks to the new H1 chip. That chip also offers a more stable connection to your device than the original AirPods, plus a faster switch between active devices like the iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. They start at the same price of $ 159 (£ 159, AU $ 249) as the first generation AirPods, but you also have the option to buy them with the wireless charging case as mentioned above. All cases (wireless charging or not) can also be charged via Lightning. Read our 2019 Apple AirPods review.

Angela Lang / CNET First released in 2016, the original AirPods look the same as the second-generation models on the outside. They also have the exact same fit that rests on your ear, rather than the AirPods Pro's interchangeable internal tip design. Due to their open design, the original AirPods and AirPods 2 let in some external noise. This means that you may need to turn up the volume to listen to music, calls, or podcasts if you are in a noisier environment, but it helps you stay more aware of your surroundings. While the original AirPods are no longer available to buy directly from Apple, you may be able to find them at other retailers for much less than the starting price of $ 159 (£ 159, AU $ 249). Plus, they're compatible with the AirPods wireless charging case so you can make your older headphones feel a little newer for $ 79 (£ 79, AU $ 129). Read our Apple AirPods review.