AirPods and AirPods Pro are finally getting automatic switching between devices

Apple's annual World Developer Conference kicked off on Monday and brought a surprise announcement: updates to AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods with wireless charging case.

An upcoming AirPods and AirPods Pro update will allow them to automatically switch between devices, without the need to press a button. When you open your Mac, let's say, your AirPods will switch from your iPhone, so you can take that video call with ease. Then, if you receive a call on your iPhone, AirPods will switch automatically, so you can have the call in your ears.

And a new feature is coming to the AirPods Pro: Spatial Audio arrives as an update for Apple's iconic true wireless headphones, which will enhance the audio experience. Not only will it have the left and right stereo sides; rather, the audio will be spaced around you using a true 5.1 surround shape. This feature will also ensure that the audio not only comes from the left or the right, but points to the content you are viewing. If you are watching a movie and a car is zipped from the rear right to the front left, you will hear audio in that direction. It will also take into account if your head is moving or if the connected device is in a different area. This works through the built-in accelerometer and gyroscope.

We will have more information about these updates and the exact time of launch soon. However, for now, AirPods and AirPods Pro (which we call the best true wireless headphones on the market) are getting more value, and you can get a major discount.

