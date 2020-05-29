Airthings Wave sets itself apart from other air quality monitors by ensuring your physical safety rather than just your comfort. Monitors levels of radon, a naturally occurring, colorless, odorless gas that causes more lung cancer in the US USA Than anything other than smoking.

The original Wave and its successor, Wave Plus (which adds carbon monoxide and volatile organic compound measurements to radon monitoring), get their names from their primary method of operation: wave your hand in front of the device to get color-coded -LED reading of general air quality, but it is the companion app that provides the literally dirty details. Unfortunately, because you must communicate with the sensors via Bluetooth, you must be within 30 to 50 feet of the device to get the most current readings.

This review is part of TechHive's coverage of the best air quality monitors, where you will find Reviews of competing products, plus a buyer's guide to features to watch for when shopping.

Airthings recognized it as a major barrier for users who regularly monitor indoor air quality. Therefore, it has introduced the Airthings Hub to bring those Wave device readings online, so you can access the data from anywhere.

Airthings The Airthings Hub syncs with all Wave devices except the first generation Wave.

The hub measures 4.9 x 4.9 x 1 inches (WxDxH) and, while square, it takes the look of your satellite devices, with a white finish and a hole-punched surface. Instead of a ring of light, three icons at the bottom to indicate when it's on, the Hub is communicating with the Airthings cloud, and one or more Wave devices are connected and actively sending data.

The Hub requires AC power and connects to your router via a supplied Ethernet cable. You add it in the Airthings Wave app the same way as any Wave device – tap the plus sign and the app will search for it and connect via Bluetooth. Once the Hub is online, you can add up to 10 Wave devices individually by tapping a link icon at the top of the All Devices screen.

I checked the Wave Plus a while back, so I connected it to the Hub. It connected successfully after a brief firmware update. The Hub communicates with devices through Airthings Smartlink using unlicensed spectrum in the 868 / 915MHz band (868MHz in Europe, 915MHz in the US, and various other countries). Once a device is paired to the Hub, its Bluetooth radio automatically turns off, reducing the drain on the device's batteries. Bluetooth will be re-enabled if you unlink the device from the Hub.

Michael Ansaldo / IDG Wave devices paired with the Hub now display a signal strength instead of a Bluetooth icon.

You won't notice much difference in the app once the Hub is set up. Now a signal strength icon appears next to each connected Wave device instead of the Bluetooth symbol, but that's the only real change I could identify. It still checks current and historical air quality data by sliding through the different readings, as I described in my Wave Plus review.

The Hub worked perfectly in my tests, and most users should see an immediate impact on their monitoring habits. Instead of having to enter the room where a Wave device is located to update your readings in the app, you can check your phone or log in to the Airthings web portal from anywhere.

Since Wave devices send data through the Hub every five minutes, you are guaranteed to be viewing current air quality information. This 24/7 access to data also makes integration with other platforms, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT, more effective.

Airthings Hub syncs will be all Wave devices except first generation Wave. If you have any combination of them in your home, it makes sense to pair them with the Hub for easier and more accurate air quality monitoring. If you do not have none Of these, Airthings also offers the Airthings House Kit, which includes the Hub with a Wave and a Wave Mini for $ 299.