Aisha Dee in her co-stars in & # 39; Bold Type & # 39; is there for her

Aisha Dee says her "Bold Type" co-stars Katie Stevens and Meghann Fahy have been very supportive after a "difficult and emotional week" amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd.

"They were both there for me in a way that I obviously knew I could wait because they are my people, but it really touched me," the 26-year-old biracial actress told Page Six during ATX TV … Sofa Festival.

She added: "Having them available, even if it's for listening, really meant a lot to me."

Dee also explained that when it came to press for the virtual festival over the weekend, they left the ball on their court.

"I decided that now is the time to use this platform to amplify the voices of other people fighting for the liberation of blacks and for Black Lives Matter and I hope that we can use that as a tool to further illuminate it," Dee said, advising that people must look at activists and organizers and amplify their voices.

"The Bold Type", which airs six more episodes from the fourth season on Freeform, was closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

"It is very strange to go from living out of the pockets of others, to see nothing but each other, to live in this kind of 'Bold Type' bubble for nine months and then suddenly be ripped from that, "Dee said of her, Stevens and Fahy quickly left Canada in the middle of filming. "We did not have much warning.

“It was like, 'OK, get on a plane tomorrow, pack your apartment', and on the last night, we ate all the food in the house, drank all the wine, and hugged each other. At the airport, Katie almost missed her plane because we were all feeling sorry for a plate of sweet potato fries together. Fortunately, we have Zoom and FaceTime to always be connected. I really don't know what I would do if I couldn't keep up with them. "

As for the series, which begins after Dee's character Kat has been fired from Scarlet magazine, she says she hopes Kat will lean on her activism in the future.

"I love being fired," Dee laughed. "I want him to prosper so much because I love this fictional person I've been living with for a few years."