Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter have tested positive for coronavirus







Rai Bachchan, once nicknamed "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World" and winner of the 1994 Miss World pageant, married the most famous Bollywood family by marrying fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

He announced through his verified Twitter account on Sunday that his wife and eight-year-old daughter have coronavirus.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. They will be quarantined at home," said Abhishek Bachchan. tweeted . "The BMC has been updated on their situation and is doing what is necessary. The rest of the family, including my mother, have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."

Abhishek Bachchan had previously announced that he and his legendary actor, Father Amitabh Bachchan, had tested positive and had been transferred to the hospital.

On Sunday, the young Bachchan tweeted about his condition along with a message for his more than 15 million followers on Twitter. "My father and I remain in the hospital until the doctors decide otherwise," he wrote. "Everyone please be cautious and safe. Please follow all the rules!" Bachchan and Rai Bachchan are among the most famous Bollywood couples and are known as the "Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie" of India when the latter were still a Hollywood couple. But Rai Bachchan was a megastar long before her marriage. He had multiple blockbuster Bollywood movies and held the title of the world's number one box office star, while earning millions of dollars in endorsements for large companies, including L & # 39; Oréal, Coca-Cola and De Beers diamonds. . Time magazine named her one of the most influential people in the world in 2004. In the United States, she is best known for starring in the 2004 film "The Bride and Prejudice" as well as the 2005 film "Mistress of Spices." Rai Bachchan also starred opposite Steve Martin in the 2009 action comedy "The Pink Panther 2" Her 2007 wedding to Bachchan was one of the most important events of the year and made international news when she gave birth to her daughter in 2011. Rai Bachchan was also a popular guest on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" as she first appeared in 2005 and then again with her husband in 2009.





