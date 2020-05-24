AJ Styles' trade with WWE SmackDown was a late decision | Newsdio

As noted on Friday night, AJ Styles was switched to Friday Night SmackDown.

The announcement was made by Michael Cole and, as reported by Ringside News, It was a late decision and the commercial announcement was something that was decided after the SmackDown recordings. Cole was asked to make a voiceover from his home to insert it into the broadcast. There was a second voiceover that was later inserted into the show.

Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to advance in the Intercontinental Championship tournament and WWE has been pushing for the IC title to be the only belt he ever won while in WWE, so that may be the reason for the trade.

Another thing to note is that WWE announced that the "Brand-to-Brand Invitation" only allows superstars to appear in the opposite brand four times a year, but Styles will surpass it by only appearing in tournament matches.

Also, as noted Friday night, it seems like there are bigger plans for Styles because he cut a promotion on WWE.com That seems to hint at a great coincidence with an important name. Click here for more information on that story.