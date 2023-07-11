Ajay Devgn and Kajol are Bollywood’s most beloved couples on and off-screen. However, their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Ajay Devgn’s jealousy of Kajol’s on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan led him to forbid her from working with the actor.

The incident occurred during the early years of Ajay and Kajol’s relationship when the two were not yet married. Kajol had established herself as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses and had appeared in several films alongside Shah Rukh Khan, including the iconic romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

However, Ajay Devgn was reportedly uncomfortable with the attention that Kajol was receiving due to her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan. He allegedly asked her to maintain a distance from the actor and not work with him in the future.

Kajol, who has always been known for her honesty and integrity, complied with Ajay’s request and stopped working with Shah Rukh Khan for several years. However, the two eventually reunited on screen for the film; My Name was Khan in 2010.

In a recent interview, Kajol spoke candidly about the incident, saying that she understood where Ajay was coming from but also felt that asking her to stop working with a talented actor like Shah Rukh Khan was unfair.

“I think he was just being protective of me, which is good. But at the same time, I felt it was unfair to ask me not to work with someone I had such great chemistry with on-screen,” Kajol said.

Despite the incident, Ajay and Kajol’s relationship has only grown stronger over the years. The two eventually married in 1999 and have since appeared in several films together, including the hit comedy Dil Kya Kare and the action-packed thriller U Me Aur Hum.

While Ajay Devgn’s jealousy may have caused tension in their relationship, it’s clear that the couple’s love and respect for each other have overcome any obstacles they may have faced.