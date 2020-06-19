Akron police search for 3 suspects in Na & # 39; kia Crawford's murder

Police signed an arrest warrant on Wednesday against Adarus Black, 17, of Lakemore for murder, Akron police said. Two others, Jaion Bivins, 18, of Akron and Janisha George, 24, of Tallmadge, have arrest warrants for obstructing justice, police said. Bivins has an additional order to manipulate the evidence, according to the publication.

Police also released photos of the three and asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact the Akron Police Department. All three suspects are black; Witnesses initially said that one of the suspects may have been White, police said.

"The investigation continues and additional charges are possible," the post said.

According to Akron police, on Wednesday night their investigation led to the discovery of the black Chevy Camaro that Crawford was shot at. The vehicle was abandoned in Cleveland and located and taken to the Akron Police Department for processing.