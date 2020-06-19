Akron police search for 3 suspects in Na & # 39; kia Crawford's murder

Police signed an arrest warrant on Wednesday against Adarus Black, 17, of Lakemore for murder, Akron police said. Two others, Jaion Bivins, 18, of Akron and Janisha George, 24, of Tallmadge, have arrest warrants for obstructing justice, police said. Bivins has an additional order to manipulate the evidence, according to the publication.
Police also released photos of the three and asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact the Akron Police Department. All three suspects are black; Witnesses initially said that one of the suspects may have been White, police said.
"The investigation continues and additional charges are possible," the post said.
According to Akron police, on Wednesday night their investigation led to the discovery of the black Chevy Camaro that Crawford was shot at. The vehicle was abandoned in Cleveland and located and taken to the Akron Police Department for processing.
The investigation was accelerated from that point, leading to the arrest warrants for two people. A third order was also signed and that individual is cooperating with detectives, according to Akron police.
The Akron Police Department is asking two of the suspects, who they believe are still in the area, to contact them to arrange the delivery.
Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser said this appears to have been a case of mistaken identity.
"Na & # 39; kia Crawford was in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said. Nothing indicates that the three individuals knew the victim.
"Nothing will bring Na & # 39; kia Crawford back, but I hope this will bring some peace to Na & # 39; kia Crawford's family and friends," Leeser said.