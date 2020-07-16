Al Franken: How Biden Wins (Opinion)

And right now, Donald Trump seems to be losing a lot to Donald Trump.

Given Trump's inability to admit and learn from mistakes, there is a real possibility that he will continue to fall and burn until November 3. But Biden and the Democrats can't count on that. Instead, they must offer the American people a real reason to vote in the fall for three reasons.

The first, of course, is that a Trump victory would be a disaster for everything Democrats appreciate. Here is a short list: democracy, economic justice, social justice, and justice. That leaves many behind, for example, providing health care to all Americans and global warming. Things like that.

Second, between now and November, Trump and Republicans will do their best to cheat. That means using every possible tool to suppress votes, including a full court press to avoid voting by mail, even if we are still in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Third, if Trump loses a closed election, he may very well refuse to leave.

Biden has to win a lot. And to do that and bring Democrats to a majority in the Senate, you have to offer Americans a vision of what America can be. Recent polls show pride in the United States is at its lowest point in nearly 20 years, with Republicans showing the biggest decline. Ironically, Americans have lost the feeling that America is great. That we are exceptional. That we remain the indispensable nation of the world.

It's not that Americans don't want us to be like this. But just looking around, most Americans might think we are no longer up to it. Especially right now.

The pandemic has exposed weaknesses that already exist. A dysfunctional and corrupt federal government. A desperately divided political class, unable to address the problems we used to address, such as our dilapidated infrastructure (or, more immediately, providing personal protective equipment to our front-line healthcare workers). An economy in which the majority of workers considered essential are paid barely enough to survive. Racial disparities in income, wealth, and health care. And in criminal justice.

Internationally, we have ceded our leadership, making alliances with brutal dictators and alienated allies. The Kurds lost 11,000 men and women fighting ISIS on our behalf in Syria, only to be abandoned by Trump, a move he justified in pointing out that the Kurds had not been to Normandy. Well, do you know who was in Normandy? Our great ally of NATO, Germany! Hell, if it wasn't for the Germans, there wouldn't have been a D-Day!

Last month, Trump sniffed at the last softball question when Sean Hannity asked him what he hoped to accomplish in a second term. He didn't actually sniff. He gave a third blow with his high waist over the heart of the plate. I had nothing Nothing. Zero targets for a second term.

Joe Biden needs to remind Americans of what leadership should be like. Across the world, we need to engage our allies if we are to challenge the rise of China as the world's pre-eminent political and economic superpower.

At the national level, we must restore Americans' confidence in our ability to solve problems and progress. Most Americans want to build on Obamacare, not abandon it. We want our government agencies to be run by competent professionals, not corrupt friends. We want a tax system that rewards work, not capital, and that generates enough income to meet the needs of American families. We want to significantly address systemic racism. We want an educational system that works for every American child and every adult who wants to advance in a 21st century economy. We want roads, bridges and trains that are at least similar to those of other developed countries.

We want a president who can not only answer Sean Hannity's softball question, but also inspire us with his answer. We are America Not so long ago that meant something. We are able to restore our place in the world and to be a nation that remembers that, as Paul Wellstone put it, "We all do better when we all do better."

Joe Biden is not Franklin Roosevelt. But he is Joe Biden, a fundamentally decent man who could begin to heal some of the divisions that this president has deliberately exploited and deepened.

He is a man of deep empathy who would inherit a wounded nation from a man incapable of caring for anyone but himself.

But first, you have to win. Which means you have to bring it.