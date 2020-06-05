Al Qaeda leader in Islamic Maghreb killed by French military

French military forces killed the leader of a Al Qaeda north Africa affiliated during an operation in Mali, France, he said Friday.

The Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, announced on Twitter the death of Abdelmalek Droukdel and several of his associates.

"On June 3, the forces of the French army, with the support of their local partners, killed Al Qaeda in the Amir of the Islamic Maghreb, Abdelmalek Droukdel, and several of his closest collaborators, during an operation in northern Mali" he tweeted.

Parly also announced the capture of May 19 of Mohamed el Mrabat, whom he called a veteran militant who held a high-level post for the Islamic State in the Great Sahara. The group has been active in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

She said the operations dealt a "severe blow" to terrorist groups in the region.

Droukdel was a key militant fighter who has been subjected to a one-year manhunt. His group, the Islamic Maghreb, known as AQMI, was part of a militant Islamic takeover of Mali before French troops intervened in 2013 in the Sahel region of North Africa. The group made millions from kidnapping foreigners for ransom and made much of West Africa too dangerous for aid groups.

Also known as Abu Musab Abdul Wadud, Droukdel fought in the Algerian civil war in the 1990s and rose to fame as the top emir of the main Algerian insurgency movement in 2004.

He later transformed the Salafist Call and Combat Group, known as the GSPC, into al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, spreading the movement across the Sahel region of Africa under the umbrella of the global terror network.

As one of Al Qaeda's top leaders, he commanded affiliates in North Africa. The Islamic group operates in northern Mali, Niger, Algeria, and Mauritania. It was believed to be hiding in the mountains of northern Algeria.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The French army numbers some 5,200 in the region and intervened after jihadist militants captured parts of northern Mali. The territory has been recovered since then, but the violence has spread to neighboring countries, creating insecurity in the region, the BBC reported.

Associated Press contributed to this report.