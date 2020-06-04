Al Sharpton announces a new march in Washington led by families of black people killed by police

Sharpton said the event will be run by the families of blacks who were killed by police officers, including Floyd's family. Sharpton made the announcement while speaking at Floyd's funeral on Thursday.

"We will return this August 28 to restore and re-engage that dream (of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.) … We need to return to Washington and stand up, black, white, Latino, Arab, in the shadows of Lincoln and tell them this is the time to stop this, "Sharpton said.

The reverend also said that the march "will prepare us to vote, not only for who is going to be in the White House, but also for the city council and municipal councils that allow these police measures not to be questioned."

"We are going to change the time," he told mourners at the Floyd memorial service.

The plans are likely to raise important questions about the safety of event participants, as public health officials still recommend against holding large meetings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The original 1963 event, officially titled "March on Washington for Employment and Freedom," was led by King and others, and is perhaps best remembered by the late civil rights leader's famous "I Have a Dream Speech," which delivered at the Lincoln Memorial.

More than 200,000 people participated in the march to focus attention on civil rights and the need to create a level playing field for American workers. On the 50th anniversary of the 2013 march, thousands gathered at the National Mall to mark the occasion during an event that included leaders of civil, religious and civil rights organizations.

& # 39; We cannot use Bibles as an accessory & # 39;

Sharpton also targeted President Donald Trump during his speech Thursday, criticizing the president for using a Bible earlier this week "as an accessory" when he visited a historic church in Washington that was partially damaged during the protests sparked by Floyd's death.

"The other day I saw someone standing in front of a church that had been bricked up as a result of the violence. I had the Bible in my hand. I have been preaching since I was a child, I have never seen anyone hold a Bible like that, but I'll leave her alone, "said Sharpton. "First of all, we cannot use Bibles as an accessory."

The reverend implored Trump to "read Ecclesiastes (chapter) three:" For every season there is a time and a purpose. "And I think it is our job to make the world know when we see what is happening on the streets of this country , and in Europe (and) around the world, you need to know what time it is. "

Monday, peaceful protesters were kicked out of a park near the White House by authorities using tear gas, flash grenades, and rubber bullets so that Trump and a retinue of administration officials and security personnel could walk to the historic Episcopal Church of San Juan, where the president posed for photos while holding a bible that he did not quote.

This story has been updated with more from the memorial.