Alaa Massri: A Muslim woman says her headscarf was forcibly removed for a backup photo after the protest arrest

Alaa Massri was arrested in a protest on June 10, according to the Miami Police Department, and charged with assault, resisting an officer with violence and disorderly conduct. After his arrest, Massri was taken to Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knightford Correctional Center, where he says he was asked to remove his hijab for a backup photograph, his lawyer Khurrum Wahid told CNN.

Muslim women who choose to wear the headscarf do not take it off in front of men outside of their immediate families.

After informing officials that the hijab is part of her religious beliefs and that she did not want to be photographed without it, they forcibly removed it from her head, Wahid said. She was not allowed to put her hijab back on for what she calculated to be about seven hours.

Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation, the agency responsible for the reservation and the police photos, did not respond to repeated requests for comment from CNN.

Massri's backup photo, which showed her without her hijab, was distributed to various media outlets and began circulating on social media, according to Wahid.

"The damage cannot be undone," Wahid told CNN. "That photograph is out there forever. It was a humiliating experience for her. Not only was the arrest, but her religious rights were violated."

Wahid submitted a query to the Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation legal department, seeking additional information on what happened and the names of the agents involved, but did not receive a response, he said Tuesday.

"I hope they respond to our request, but if they don't, we will scale it beyond basic communications," Wahid told CNN. "We have also had a consultation with their legal department."

After she removed her hijab for the stock photo, Massri said, she was forced to spend hours without her hijab in the presence of several men.

This "disrespect for their lifestyle," reads in a Change.org petition initiated by Massri a week ago. "They consciously took away her rights to be a woman who practices Islam and spread an image that she never thought would go out into the world."

The petition, which has been signed by more than 125,000 people Tuesday night, calls for all charges against Massri to be dropped, his police record to be "dropped" and the officers involved to be investigated.

According to the Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, there are policies in place to protect people who practice religious beliefs.

"Detainees who claim or appear to be of a particular faith may keep their heads covered once contraband has been hunted down and the reservation picture taken," a Miami-Dade Corrections spokesperson said in a statement to the affiliate of CNN WSVN.

"We are committed to ensuring that people's faith-based beliefs and practices are respected, and we will review this incident to ensure compliance with our policies and this commitment."

However, Massri was not searched in a private room and the hijab was forcibly removed from his head while the men were present, a violation of both his privacy and religious liberties, according to Wahid.

"They should have allowed her to keep her hijab," Wahid said. "They can easily search in a private room with a same-sex officer. There is absolutely no reason not to return your hijab after the search or for there to be a reserve photo without your hijab. Either the officers ignored the current policy or the politics just isn't strong enough. "

Forcibly removing the hijab from his head was "complete disregard" for a core part of his faith and could also be a legal violation, said Omar Saleh, an attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), who has not been asked for assistance in Massri's case.

"The arrest resulting in the removal of a hijab during the reservation and the prolonged removal of the hijab is a legal problem and a serious violation, not only of the 1st and 14th Amendment, but also of the Law on the Use of Religious Land and People institutionalized, "Saleh CNN said," Forcing a woman to remove her hijab causes humiliation, mental anguish and anguish. "

In 2018, the New York Police Department was ordered to pay $ 180,000 to three Muslim women after forcing them to remove their hijab to reserve photos, the New York Daily News reported.

Another Minnesota woman received a $ 120,000 settlement in 2019 after she was forced to remove her hijab after an arrest for a traffic violation, The Star Tribune reported. The jail also implemented new rules regarding proper procedures on how to accommodate inmates in religious hats.

Linda Sarsour, a New York political activist and Muslim woman who also wears a hijab, has been arrested multiple times during the protests. Sarsour said an officer once tried to force her to remove her hijab during the reservation process, but said it appeared to be primarily a matter of lack of adequate training.

"For effective police work, there is no point in asking Muslim women to remove their hijabs. By all means the government identifies us, be it our passports, driver's license, Costco cards, college ID, whatever make it, that's how we see ourselves all the time in public, "Sarsour told CNN.

"It is illogical that the police departments want Muslim women to take off their hijab because that is not the way we show ourselves in the world. The idea of ​​the database is that the mugshot goes in the database, and if you commit a crime again, the database is used to identify you. So how are you going to identify us if the way we appear in your database is not what we show in the rest of the world? "

Forcing a Muslim woman to remove her hijab for a photo is "dehumanizing and humiliating and strips you of your dignity," he added.

The death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man, while in Minneapolis police custody, has sparked protests across the country, including the protest in which Massri was arrested along with six others.

At one point during the protest, police attempted to "form a skirmish line" to prevent protesters from taking to the street, according to a sworn arrest statement obtained by CNN. At the time of her arrest, Massri, who says she is rushing to help an injured protester, was confronted by multiple police officers with riot gear, she said in the petition.

The incident report also alleges that Massri hit an officer "in the right biceps with a clenched fist" after he "grabbed" her to escort her off the street after she refused orders to get off the road. Massri was charged with assault, resisting an officer with violence and disorderly conduct.

"The officer is wrong. If she unintentionally waved her hand and made contact, that is not a crime," Wahid said.

"We are defending her criminal charges, which we firmly believe that she did not commit assault in a police office and did not intentionally hit the officer. I firmly believe that she will be exonerated from that."

Massri was released on a $ 5,000 bond on June 11 and her indictment is scheduled for July 10, her attorney said.