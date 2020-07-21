Alabama Chick-fil-A offered free sandwiches for currency

Finally, a way to get free things in exchange for coins.

A Chick-fil-A in Alabama is running a promotion to fight the coin shortage. If customers bring $ 10 in rolled coins, they will receive a free sandwich (along with $ 10 in cash).

The promotion was announced by Chick-fil-A in Huntsville, Alabama, on Facebook. The publication featured a flyer that said: “It helps prevent Chick-fil-A from running out of cash. For every $ 10 in rolled coins you exchange with us, you'll receive a free original Chick-fil-A sandwich! "

Since then, the post has been updated, stating that the restaurant now has enough coins and thanking all the fans who participated.

KFC CREATES THE 3D PRINT & # 39; FLESH OF THE FUTURE & # 39;

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nation faces a coin shortage, Fox 23 reports, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified to lawmakers that banks are facing a coin shortage. He said the blockades halted the flow of coins through the economy.

He also said that as states begin to reopen, physical money should start circulating again, which should help with a shortage of coins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is not the only shortage that Americans face due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News previously reported that aluminum can makers have seen a significant increase in demand in recent months and are struggling to keep up. This has reportedly caused a shortage of popular soft drink brands in some areas.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Most bottled drinks are reportedly served at restaurants and other events. When the closing orders were first implemented and these businesses closed, Americans began stocking up on their favorite beverages at grocery stores.

Consumers reportedly preferred canned beverages over bottled versions as they are easier to stack and store.