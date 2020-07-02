Alabama Coronavirus Parties Offer Payments for Those Who Get Infected, Official Says

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


The United States reaches another bleak milestone for coronavirus. But there is time to change things
The parties are held in Tuscaloosa, and infected people are urged to attend so other people can intentionally contract the virus, Sonya McKinstry, a member of the City Council, told CNN. She said she heard about the trend from fire officials.

"At first we thought it was a type of rumor. We did some research, not only did the doctor's offices confirm it, but the state confirmed that they also had the same information," he said.

During a presentation to the City Council this week, Fire Chief Randy Smith also said youth in the city are throwing parties with a fee if they get coronavirus, McKinstry said.

The first person confirmed by a doctor to have coronavirus after exposure earns money earned from ticket sales, he said. In the past few weeks, there have been several parties in and around the city, and probably more than officials don't know, he added.

"It makes me furious," said McKinstry. "Furious that something so serious and deadly is taken for granted. Not only is it irresponsible, but you can also catch the virus and take it home with your parents or grandparents."

The city is working to spread the word and break such parties. He also passed a mask ordinance this week that will take effect on Monday.

"This is not political. This is a public health problem. People are dying and there is no cure. We have to do everything possible to save as many lives as possible," said McKinstry.

CNN has contacted the Alabama Department of Health for comment. The state has reported 39,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly 1,000 deaths.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here