Alabama Coronavirus Parties Offer Payments for Those Who Get Infected, Official Says

The parties are held in Tuscaloosa, and infected people are urged to attend so other people can intentionally contract the virus, Sonya McKinstry, a member of the City Council, told CNN. She said she heard about the trend from fire officials.

"At first we thought it was a type of rumor. We did some research, not only did the doctor's offices confirm it, but the state confirmed that they also had the same information," he said.

During a presentation to the City Council this week, Fire Chief Randy Smith also said youth in the city are throwing parties with a fee if they get coronavirus, McKinstry said.

The first person confirmed by a doctor to have coronavirus after exposure earns money earned from ticket sales, he said. In the past few weeks, there have been several parties in and around the city, and probably more than officials don't know, he added.