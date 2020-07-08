Alabama detective's ex-boyfriend violated protective order and killed her, investigators say

An Alabama man faces capital murder charges over the death of his ex-girlfriend, a Montgomery police detective, who had filed a protective order against him earlier this year, authorities say.

Montgomery Police Detective Tanisha Pughsley, 27, was pronounced dead early Monday morning after officers responded to a call from the 6700 block of Overview Drive, city officials said.

Police identified Brandon Deshawn Webster, 24, Pughsley's ex-boyfriend, as a suspect and arrested him, reported al.com.

Court records cited by the outlet say Pughsley had filed for a protection order against the abuser against Webster in May. In the request, Pughsley alleged that Webster assaulted her at home while holding her "5-month-old godson," the outlet reported.

"His actions made me drop the baby," said Pughsley.

In addition, she alleged that Webster continued to appear at her residence, assaulted her and sent threatening text messages to her.

The order, which was granted in June, expired on December 19, reported al.com.

“Our entire community today mourns the death of one of our own, Tanisha Pughsley. Detective Pughsley responded to the call to serve, defend and protect our city, "said Montgomery Mayor Steve Reed in a statement." We are today with her family, friends, colleagues and all who love her, praying for comfort, peace and healing during this tragic time. "

Webster is charged with capital murder during a robbery and attempted murder for firing multiple shots at another man during Monday's altercation. He is being held without bail.