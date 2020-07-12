Alabama Five Guys employees who reportedly refused to serve the police were fired or suspended, the restaurant says.

Five Days employees in Daphne, Alabama, who reportedly denied service to three police officers have been fired or suspended, the restaurant said.

"Five Guys and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Police Department for their support in working together towards a resolution," Five Guys said in a statement on Friday. "The actions that the Daphne, AL franchise has taken include the termination and suspension of the employees involved."

A local Fox 10 news outlet reported that several Five Guys employees declined the service on Tuesday night.

Officers say six or seven employees at the establishment turned their backs on officers when they entered the restaurant chain. An officer reportedly heard an employee say, "I am not serving you."

The officers left and went to another restaurant.

"The Daphne Police Department appreciates the great amount of support from our community and law enforcement supporters across the country," Daphne police said in a statement earlier this week. "We also want to thank Five Guys at the corporate and local levels."

"The Daphne Police Department does not believe that the actions of a few employees represent Five Guys as a whole," the statement said.

The statement added that Daphne police wanted to clear up some misinformation that had been spread on social media.

Officers first entered the building and then returned to their vehicles after remembering the established face mask requirements. "The three officers wore masks the entire time they were inside the facility," the police statement said.

Once inside, the employees allegedly turned their backs on the officers.

The Five Guys is located in the Jubilee Square Mall, according to Fox 10, and is currently closed to provide additional training to all employees.

"We apologize to those officers and also want to make it clear that Five Guys and its franchisees are committed to fair, respectful and equal treatment for all clients," the Five Guys statement read. "We will continue to investigate the matter."

Police officers across the country have faced varying levels of scrutiny after massive protests erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd in police custody in late May.