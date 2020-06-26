Alabama players Nick Saban deliver powerful message from Black Lives Matter: "We can't be silent"

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his players teamed up to deliver a powerful message in support of Black Lives Matter amid continued nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood wrote the video, and featured players like Mac Jones, Emil Ekiyor, and Evan Neal.

"At this point in history, we cannot be silent," the players said together in the video.

"We are a team. Black, white, brown," they added. "Together we are a family. We are brothers."

"In the field we are relentless. We are strong. We are conquerors. But we are human beings first."

"And at this moment in history, we cannot be silent. We must speak for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters."

The idea came up when the players met with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, as well as Condoleezza Rice. The two told players to use their platform for good use, according to AL.com.

"When we see our families, our neighbors, our classmates subjected to violence, we recognize the fear in their eyes," said the Alabama players. "We believe that solutions to our challenges are within us. We choose to listen. We choose to listen and understand the perspectives of others.

"Let's listen. Let's unite. Because all lives cannot matter until black lives matter."