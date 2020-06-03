Alabama police officer, 50, shot to death during confrontation with gunman in motel

A Alabama police official He was fatally shot Tuesday night during a confrontation with a gunman in a motel.

A man and woman were later arrested near a Super 8 motel in Moody, Alabama, according to FOX 6 in Birmingham.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Moody police sergeant. Stephen Williams, 50, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Williams was a 23-year law veteran and had been with the department for three years, FOX 6 reported.

"It was amazing. He was a good man. A good person; fun, "said Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt, according to the Trussville Tribune. "All I can ask is that everyone pray for the Williams family and the Moody Police Department."

No other details are available immediately.