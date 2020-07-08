Alabama thief who stole American flags dedicated to military heroes returns them to church: "I'm sorry"

A thief in Alabama expressed remorse after desecrating an Independence Day tribute to military heroes on church property.

The culprit left a note after returning several of the 100 American flags that had names of veterans on the grounds of the First Baptist Church in Grand Bay.

"I'm sorry to take the flags," the person wrote in a note with the flags returned. "I didn't mean to disrespect him … I was drinking and I had a silly idea … I had no idea there were names of fallen heroes."

Melba Schafer, a member of the First Baptist Church, was planning to replace the flags when her husband discovered them along with the handwritten note resting against a tree next to the church.

Rather than press charges, the church and its members accepted the apology and extended an invitation to the church on Sunday.

"The note was very sincere. You can tell whoever took it was very, very upset with themselves," Pastor Royce Dubose told WPMI.

"To be honest, we don't want to know," said the Baptist preacher about who did it. "And not because we are angry with them, but because we don't want to embarrass them so that they feel more remorse than they already feel."

Many online expressed their gratitude that the person was sorry and returned the flags.

The incident took place when protests after George Floyd's death have led to statues and symbols, from Confederates to former US presidents and abolitionists, shot down or desecrated in cities across the country.