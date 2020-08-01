Alan Dershowitz apologizes after Epstein's episode of & # 39; The Good Fight & # 39;

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz plans to sue ViacomCBS and the producers of "The Good Fight" after the legal drama called him "shyster" and implied that he had engaged in illicit sexual conduct during the end of the fourth season in the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to the report.

On July 17, Dershowitz's attorneys sent a letter to "The Good Fight" showrunners demanding that they remove the content and issue a public apology, according to Variety.

In the letter, Dershowitz's lawyer Imran Ansari wrote about the May 28 end, titled, "The gang finds out who killed Jeffrey Epstein:

"Clearly, the dialogue and the context in which it is done, with words loaded with insinuations such as & # 39; massage & # 39 ;, & # 39; Epstein, & # 39; the & # 39; Virgin Islands & # 39 ;, in combination with the word & # 39; shyster & # 39 ;, falsely suggests that Professor Dershowitz engaged in sexual conduct, i.e. a & # 39; massage & # 39 ;, with an underage girl associated with Epstein, and she's crooked, unscrupulous and lying about it, meaning a & # 39; shyster & # 39; "

Jonathan Anschell, ViacomCBS attorney general, responded with a July 28 letter saying the series is fictional. People "do not watch the Series for objective information about Professor Dershowitz or anyone else," he wrote.

Still, the episode referred to Dershowitz by name.

Dershowitz told Variety: “The idea that a fictional character can get away with slandering someone is really new. You must have a completely fictitious account that includes everyone's names or a truthful account. You cannot mix the genres. When you mix the genders, the defamation law applies. "

As of Friday, CBS had neither removed the episode nor issued an apology.

The dialogue Ansari referred to was between the fictional lawyer Benjamin Dafoe (David Alford), Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald).

On Friday, Dershowitz again defended his name in relation to Epstein, after his name appeared in a document dumpster related to a defamation case involving the accused woman of pedophile, Ghislaine Maxwell.