Alan Menken's Daytime Emmy makes him an EGOT

The composer of "The Little Mermaid" won his most recent award for best original song on a children's show, for young adults, or animated by a song he wrote for Disney Channel's "Rapunzel & # 39; s Tangled Adventure" on Sunday.

Menken is the 16th person to achieve EGOT status.

He has eight Oscars, winning for scores for the animated hits "The Little Mermaid", "Beauty and the Beast", "Aladdin" and "Pocahontas". His 11 Grammy Awards come from songs he wrote for the same movies. In 2012, he won a Tony Award for Best Original Score for the musical "Newsies".

EGOT's elite group of winners includes John Legend, Tim Rice, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Hayes, Marvin Hamlisch, Mike Nichols and Andrew Lloyd Webber.