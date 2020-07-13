Alanis Morissette says she feared being seen as "stupid, ignorant, or ignorant" due to the song "ironic"

Alanis Morissette said in a recent interview that she fears being seen as "stupid, ignorant, or ignorant" after years of embarrassment over her 1996 song "Ironic."

The lyrics included: "It's like the rain on your wedding day / It's a free trip when you already paid" along with other examples that, contrary to the song's title, are not ironic.

"I didn't even want it on the record," Morissette, 46, said on Rolling Stone's "Music Now" podcast. "And I remember a lot of people saying, 'Please, please, please.' So I said, OK. That was one of the first songs we wrote, almost like a demo to blow our whistles. But people really liked the melody, and I wasn't that precious about it. "

ALANIS MORISSETTE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY: "IT IS UBIQUITO"

She added: “And then I realized that maybe I should have been. Wow!

"I guess one of the things that scares us the most in terms of our collective shame is being [seen] as stupid, ignorant, or ignorant," the singer-songwriter said of her and her team. "I can hug," I'm stupid, "I can hug, I'm really brilliant." It just depends on when you catch me!

Morissette provided the soundtrack for the Broadway musical named after his album "Jagged Little Pill".

ALANIS MORISSETTE SAYS & # 39; SMALL PILL WEARED & # 39; IT WAS INITIALLY REJECTED BY SEVERAL REGISTRATION LABELS

In the musical, writer Diablo Cody was able to scoff at the lyrics to "Ironic."

One character said, "That's not irony. That's just, like, damn it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morisette praised Cody, 42, for broaching the topic and said "he did it."

She added: "Until the next generation gives me a …! Until the next attack of shame!