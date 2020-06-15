Alanis Morissette talks about depression after suffering "a lot of miscarriages"

Alanis Morrisette had a hard journey filled with "a lot of miscarriages" to have her three children.

The 46-year-old singer opened up in a recent interview about her tear-filled experiences trying to conceive.

Morrisette shares the 9-year-old son Ever, the 3-year-old daughter Onyx, and the 10-month-old son Winter, with her husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway.

"Not everything was the ideal situation," Morrisette told Dax Shepard in her "Armchair Expert" podcast about her journey to have children. "I am an optimist who will get depressed and cry, but at the end of the day, there is still that little light, that little star of Bethlehem is still hanging over there."

ALANIS MORISSETTE SAYS & # 39; SMALL PILL WEARED & # 39; IT WAS INITIALLY REJECTED BY SEVERAL REGISTRATION LABELS

Morrisette added that she went through "surprises and then devastation" over the years as she tried to have more children. “But, I mean, I am confident. I have this confident pilot light that keeps cooking, even when there is a torrential downpour, it still flickers, of hope, faith and vision for something to work, whatever it is, ”he told Shepard.

In June 2019 Morrisette spoke about her difficulties getting pregnant in an interview with SELF.

"I had made research tentacles in everything from hormones to physicality, every rabbit hole could go looking for answers," he said. “I have different doctors who laugh at the thickness of my files. So for me, I've tried all the different versions, from self-medication to formal allopathic medications, until now. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Jagged Little Pill" singer also struggled with depression after the birth of her children.

"My first two children were primarily depression, suicidal ideation, and anxiety," she said in an interview with Health magazine in April.

"But the depression was so much on my face that the anxiety was just background music." She added: "With [winter], it's mainly anxiety and almost no depression. I've come to understand that this is purely animalistic."