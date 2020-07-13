Alaska Airlines flight turns around after passenger threatens to 'kill everyone on this plane'

A recent Alaska Airlines flight landed early after a passenger became belligerent and aggressive, threatening to kill everyone on the plane.

Alaska Flight 422 left the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday at 11:10 p.m., bound for Chicago O & # 39; Hare, reports KOMO News.

During the climb, an unidentified male passenger became disruptive and acted "extremely belligerent and physically aggressive," KOMO said, citing the airline.

About 20 minutes after the flight, the man reportedly walked down the aisle and yelled, "I'm going to kill everyone on this plane. Die in the name of Jesus! According to The Seattle Times.

The man was quickly subdued by the flight crew and two passengers, including a law enforcement officer. No one was injured during the outbreak of the rebel passenger, according to the Times.

From there, the plane turned around and landed at Sea-Tac Airport once again.

Following the expulsion, the Seattle Port Police detained the man without incident and booked him into the King County Jail for harassment.

Alaska canceled Flight 422 and booked all passengers on the next available trip to Chicago.

A spokesperson for the carrier was not immediately available for further comment.

