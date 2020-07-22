Alaska Earthquake: 7.8 magnitude preliminary earthquake off the Alaska coast

The earthquake focused 60 miles, or 98 kilometers, south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake is considered shallow at about six miles or 10 kilometers deep.

"Anything below 70 kilometers is considered a shallow earthquake," CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar previously said. "That is important, because surface earthquakes often do the most damage, compared to deeper ones, regardless of the force."

A tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The warning was in effect for southern Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula: the Pacific shores from the Kennedy Inlet, Alaska (40 miles southwest of Homer) to Unimak Pass, Alaska, according to the Tsunami Warning Center.

But all tsunami warnings and warnings were canceled early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.