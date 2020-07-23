Alaska Governor Dunleavy says taking power away from police "makes no sense"

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday that fading the US police force is an idea that "doesn't make any sense" and predicted tragic and unintended consequences for Americans if the plan were to move forward on a large scale.

Dunleavey, a Republican, appeared on Breitbart News Tonight and said that peaceful protests across the country have been perverted and twisted for political ends by radical fringe groups. He also warned against fading law enforcement during such a chaotic time.

"I mean clearly: their objective is clearly to interrupt, burn things, destroy things. These are not the people who built the United States, "he said." These are not the people who built the United States. So it is a scratch for me and in some cases it is terrible why elected officials believe that it is okay to allow these things to happen in their cities. "

"I wonder what poor residents think about what's going on," Dunleavy continued. "I can't believe they say 'Hey, this is a great idea'. You know if there's a robbery, or God forbid, you call 911 and on the other end of the line, they say: & # 39; Hey, we have a counselor on the go. Tell the perpetrator to wait. '

He added: "It doesn't make any sense."

THE MINNEAPOLIS CITY COUNCIL APPROVES A LONG-TERM PLAN TO REBUILD PUBLIC SECURITY AND EVALUATE POLICIES

Dunleavey also referred to the huge tech bias during the interview, and claimed that Google initially declined to run an ad intended to recruit state police and police officers, because they claimed it was too politically loaded.

"We are trying to recruit soldiers up here. We support our police. We support law enforcement in Alaska and perhaps that is a problem for some of these people," he explained. "And the next thing we know is that Google and YouTube say it's too political."

The Republican governor said that if the commercial had been for a marginal anarchist group, Google could have allowed it to run without complaint.

"There's nothing the average person would say is political [in the ad]. After that, I wondered if maybe we had a recruitment ad for agitators and anarchists, that maybe that ad would have been allowed to run," added.

Google spokeswoman Charlotte Smith told the Anchorage Daily News on Friday that the rejection of the announcement was the result of "confusion over the company's definition of what constitutes a political announcement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith reportedly reiterated that the decision had nothing to do with the content or theme of the ad, but said it was still considered problematic because it featured Dunleavy, who is serving as an elected official.

Then Google demanded that the ad go through a verification process that they said could take several days to complete; however, Smith said they believe it will finally be approved and published on the web.