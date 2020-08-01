Alaska plane crash kills 7, including state lawmaker

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. local time in Soldotna, about 150 miles south of Anchorage, the soldiers said in a statement.

A plane was flown by Rep. Gary Knopp, 67, of Kenai, the soldiers said. He was the only person on board.

The victims on the other plane were its pilot, a guide, and four 20-year-olds from South Carolina. All six died at the scene, except for one who died while being taken to a hospital, the soldiers said.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it is investigating the accident "involving a Piper PA-12 and a Beaver de Havilland DHC-2."