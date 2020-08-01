Alaska plane crash kills 7, including state lawmaker

A plane was flown by Rep. Gary Knopp, 67, of Kenai, the soldiers said. He was the only person on board.
The victims on the other plane were its pilot, a guide, and four 20-year-olds from South Carolina. All six died at the scene, except for one who died while being taken to a hospital, the soldiers said.
The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it is investigating the accident "involving a Piper PA-12 and a Beaver de Havilland DHC-2."
Governor Mike Dunleavy ordered the United States and State flags to be flown at half-mast for three days.
"Throughout his 42 years on the Kenai Peninsula, Gary became known as an avid nature lover, expert pilot, and dedicated public servant," Dunleavy said on Twitter.
"Without a doubt, his presence will be missed by those whom he served faithfully."