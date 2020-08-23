alaskan-salmon-are-decreasing-in-size-thanks-to-climate-change-and-competition,-study-says

(Newsdio) Alaskan salmon are getting smaller due to climate change and competition, according to a new study.

The authors researched over six decades of data from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game — from 1957 to 2018 — on over 12.5 million fish.

The primary cause of the declining body size of salmon, according to the study, is that the fish are spending less time out in the open Pacific Ocean.

“We saw a strong and consistent pattern that the salmon are returning to the rivers younger than they did historically,” Eric Palkovacs, a professor at UC Santa Cruz and a corresponding author of the study, said in a news release.

“It seems that the ocean is becoming a riskier place to be,” he said.