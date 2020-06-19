Alaska's 'Into the Wild' bus was removed for safety reasons

An abandoned bus in the Alaskan wilderness made famous by the book and movie "Into the Wild" has been removed from its former site for "public safety" reasons.

On Thursday, an Army National Guard helicopter lifted the bus from its former parcel on state land about 800 meters from Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska public media reported.

"I know it is the right thing for public safety in the area to remove the dangerous attraction," Denali City Mayor Clay Walker told the store.

"At the same time, it's always a little bittersweet when a part of your story is pulled out," he said.

The area where the bus was located has no cell phone service and is plagued by unpredictable weather.

Also nearby is the raging Teklanika River, whose swollen banks kept Christopher McCandless, whose life is depicted in "Into the Wild," from seeking help before his starvation death in 1992.

The bus and McCandless's doomed trek to the Alaskan wilderness became famous for the first time in Jon Krakauer's 1996 book, which Sean Penn made into a movie in 2007.

McCandless spent 114 days on the bus, journaling about his time there, before he died.

Over the years, hikers have braved the rugged terrain to take a look at the historic bus, which sometimes results in injury and even more death.

Last year, a newly married woman from Belarus died trying to reach the site.

From 2009 to 2017, there were 15 bus-related search and rescue operations, Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige told Alaska public media in a statement.

It's unclear where the bus will end in the long term, but Walker, the local mayor, said it could end up on display.

