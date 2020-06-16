Albuquerque to Send Unarmed Social Workers, Not Police, on 911 Calls

Hours before Albuquerque police detained suspected members of an armed civilian group when a protest erupted in a shooting on Monday, the mayor of the New Mexico capital announced that unarmed social workers, not officers, would now respond to certain calls to 911.

The decision came when Black Lives Matter advocates dismantling police departments after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on 25 of May.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced that the city would create a "first of its kind" cabinet-level department that would respond to calls about drunkenness, homelessness, addiction and mental health.

"We have put more and more problems on the plates of untrained officers, despite their best efforts and despite some training, they are not fully trained to be a social worker, an addiction counselor or to deal with related things with child abuse when they only answer one call, "Keller said. "We should have trained professionals to do this, rather than people with a gun and a badge."

Keller, a Democrat, said the new group, Albuquerque Community Safety, would refocus millions of dollars through the budget process on a public health model with a response based on the civilian population. He added that the new model will allow police officers to focus their time on violent crime.

The mayor's office said the new initiative "did not intend for people to stop calling 911 or need a first responder" and would not ask "the police to do more without giving them more resources."

Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier told The Washington Post that his officers were "relieved" by the new model of public safety, which would make their workload more manageable, and was a "solution" for departments overwhelmed by calls and cases.

President Trump is expected to announce a new police reform at the federal level on Tuesday.

Later Monday, the Albuquerque Police Department and its Emergency Response Team answered calls about a shooting that erupted in a protest near the city's Tiguex Park calling for the removal of a statue outside the Albuquerque Museum. . Police used chemical irritants and flashbangs to protect officers and detain those involved.

"We are receiving reports of vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence," Geier said in a statement. "If this is true, it will hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including the designation and prosecution of the federal hate group."

A man, who has not been identified by authorities, was shot and taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in a critical but stable condition, according to Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department. The FBI has been called in to assist in the investigation.

Protesters mounted "La Jornada", a statue of 16th-century Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate, the region's colonial ruler now known as New Mexico. They tied a chain around the statue while singing "Throw It," and at least one person swung a peak at the monument.

A far-right armed civilian group calling itself the New Mexico Civil Guard claimed to have brought firearms to the protest to protect the monument.

Tensions began to escalate between the two groups, and the video showed that a man in a blue shirt fell to the ground before protesters began advancing on him, according to the Albuquerque newspaper. It was then that the man in blue took a can of pepper spray out of his pocket and sprayed it. He then pulled out a gun and fired at least five times, hitting another man once.

Albuquerque police officers were seen arresting men in military uniform and detaining them. The New Mexico Civil Guard is not affiliated with the police.

"To contain the public safety risk, the City will remove the statue until appropriate civic institutions can determine next steps," Keller tweeted.

“Tonight's shooting was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and has no place in our city. Our diverse community will not be deterred by acts intended to divide or silence us, ”said the mayor. “Our hearts go out to the victim, her family and witnesses whose lives were unnecessarily threatened tonight. This sculpture has now become an urgent matter of public safety. "

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said in a statement that "although we are still learning more about the situation," she was "horrified and disgusted" by the armed group that "boasts of being a" civil guard. " " but they were there to "threaten" the protesters.

"There is absolutely no room in New Mexico, any violent would be 'militia' trying to terrorize new Mexicans," he said. "The instigators tonight will be uprooted, investigated and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

US Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat, has also asked the Justice Department to investigate the shooting, according to NPR.