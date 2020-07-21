Aldi will open 70 new stores this year







Aldi announced Tuesday that it will open 70 new stores this year. He also said that he recently beat the 2,000 store marker. The private supermarket is on its way to becoming the third largest supermarket chain behind Kroger ( KR ) and Walmart ( WMT ) in terms of store counts, with 2,500 stores by the end of 2022.

Aldi did not announce where the 70 new stores would be, but it will enter its 37th state, Arizona, later this year, with four new stores in the Phoenix area. Aldi will also open a new regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, Alabama, to distribute to stores in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.

Aldi has a low-cost business model and boasts that its prices are up to 50% cheaper than traditional supermarkets. The stores, at around 12,000 square feet, are much smaller than a typical 40,000-square-foot American supermarket. More than 90% of the brands that Aldi sells are their own private brands.

There are also other quirks in the store. Buyers need a room to rent a shopping cart. At the end of the purchase, the cashiers pull buyers away, waiting for them to pack their own groceries in a separate place from the register.