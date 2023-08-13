The DC Police Department has issued an alert regarding a shooting investigation in the 1500 block of Butler St, SE. According to a tweet from the official DC Police Department Twitter account, there is currently no lookout for a suspect.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 13, 2023

Residents in the area are urged to exercise caution and to contact 911 immediately if they have any information related to the shooting. The tweet also includes an event number, I20230815163, which can be used when calling 911 to provide authorities with more information.

At this time, no further details have been released regarding the shooting or any potential victims. The investigation is ongoing, and the DC Police Department has not yet provided any updates on the situation.

The DC Police Department has been active on social media in recent years, using platforms like Twitter to quickly disseminate information to the public about ongoing investigations and safety alerts. This approach has been praised by many for its effectiveness in keeping residents informed and aware of potential dangers in their communities.

