Alex Berenson criticizes teacher unions for opposing reopening of schools: they hate Trump "more than they care about children"

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson criticized teacher unions for being against the reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the country, teacher unions are largely in favor of postponing the reopening of schools, which have been closed since March when the pandemic was underway. In Wisconsin, teacher unions in the state's five largest school districts urge Democratic Governor Tony Ivers to keep classes online at the beginning of the school year. In Florida, teacher unions even filed suit against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for pushing children into the classroom despite the increase in COVID cases.

Berenson has been an outspoken critic of what he calls "coronavirus alarmism."

"I realize that teacher unions hate @realDonaldTrump much more than they care about children, but it would be wise to consider the consequences of the game they are playing here," Berenson tweeted. "If parents believe that public schools cannot be trusted to work, they will find new options."

President Trump and the White House have repeatedly urged schools across the country to reopen in the fall, warning that the consequences for children and parents may outweigh the risks of spreading the disease.

"Science shouldn't get in the way of this, but as Dr. Scott Atlas said, I thought this was a good quote, of course we can. Everyone else in the western world, our peer nations They are doing it. We are the outliers here, "White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said last week, citing the former chief neurologist at Stanford Medical Center.

However, other countries also controlled their coronavirus outbreaks, unlike the United States. A major study in South Korea found that children between the ages of 10 and 19 can transmit the coronavirus as well as adults.