Alex Berenson: data from Europe indicates that the final blocks 'don't seem to make much difference' to the spread of COVID-19

Author and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday that Europe's success in containing the coronavirus seems to indicate that ending state-imposed blockades "doesn't seem to make much difference" in the spread of COVID-19.

"These countries that don't have a political ax to fight here, that aren't trying to get Donald Trump reelected and don't care about that, have moved quickly to end their blockades and haven't really seen any rebound," Berenson said. to the host. Tucker Carlson.

Berenson explained that health officials in Norway admitted that they were unsure whether "the blockages made any difference because it appears that moderate social distancing made all the difference we needed."

"In Switzerland, they basically ended all their closure restrictions … Denmark the same," he added.

Berenson, who recently published the pamphlet "Undisclosed Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns: Part 1," told Carlson that while "it may be a little more complicated" compared to the United States, the latest data shows a decrease in hospitalizations and deaths.

"So," Berenson concluded, "it is very, very difficult to paint a picture in which ending the blocks is significant in any way."